100th birthday is celebrated with a parade of cars

Naomi Hoover, who turned 100 years old on Aug. 8, sits and watches a car parade organized in her honor as it drives past her Winchester home. Her daughter Carol Behn and son David Crabill watch with her. Hoover retired as a school nurse in Frederick County in the 1970s. She has been an active member of First Baptist Church in Winchester for nearly 80 years. Lori Ann Horne Pendleton, minister of music and to senior adults at First Baptist, organized the church-wide birthday car parade.
