These people are among the 110 participants in the 34th annual Life Chain held Sunday in Winchester. Participants stood for an hour, forming a chain along Amherst Street, to pray for an end to abortion.
These people are among the 110 participants in the 34th annual Life Chain held Sunday in Winchester. Participants stood for an hour, forming a chain along Amherst Street, to pray for an end to abortion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.