A Linden woman and two Stephens City residents were indicted by a Fauquier County grand jury last week in the murder of a Bealton woman.
Melody Glascock, 55, of Linden, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of solicitation, all felonies. Marie Dawn Embrey, 41, and James Embrey III, 21, both of Stephens City, were charged with felony accessory.
Glascock is due in court on Jan. 8. Marie Dawn Embrey is due on Jan. 25 and James Embrey III is due in court on Thursday.
According to court documents, Glascock allegedly asked someone to murder Bealton resident Kelly Gray on June 18. Deputies discovered Gray on the same day, dead from apparent stab wounds.
A concerned citizen told authorities about Glascock’s request, according to a criminal complaint. Another concerned citizen told authorities that Glascock asked for a knife so that she could kill Gray.
Neither concerned citizen obliged Glascock’s request, documents show. Glascock then went to a store where she bought a large knife that appeared to be similar to the knife used in Gray’s stabbing, based on what a store clerk told investigators, authorities reported.
Glascock appeared to have enlisted the Embreys to go with her to Gray’s home, documents show. The Embreys told authorities they went with Glascock to the store to buy the knife and then to Gray’s home, where they stood watch for the victim’s husband while Glascock went inside, court documents state.
Authorities reported that they have video footage of Glascock and the Embreys at Gray’s home. Maria Embrey told authorities she went into Gray’s apartment with Glascock, who she said was carrying a plastic bag that contained a knife.
Authorities have said that the Embreys were outside the residence when the murder occurred and have told investigators they went back to Glascock’s house and destroyed evidence along the way, court documents state. The Embreys also have said that Glascock told them she killed Gray, the documents state.
