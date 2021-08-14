BERRYVILLE — Caring for horses is rewarding but challenging, young people who do so agree.
During the 4-H Horse Show at the Clarke County Fair on Friday, Marsh Run Ensign calmly ate some grass while he and his rider and caretaker, Brooke Nohle, were between competitions.
Then along came a water truck, spraying the dirt-and-gravel driveways at the fairgrounds to reduce dust. Ensign, as he usually is called, became agitated recently when the truck approached, and Brooke expected him to act up again.
This time, however, Ensign — a 5-year-old Welsh pony — remained generally calm as Brooke held firmly to his rope and she and a visitor spoke softly to reassure him.
“He’s always a big angel,” said Brooke, 11, of Winchester. Despite being large animals, horses are “always kind and gentle creatures,” she said.
Moriah Hinton, 15, said her 5-year-old horse, Brimstone, is “just a big teddy bear.”
Nevertheless, Moriah compared caring for a horse to “a love-hate relationship.” She didn’t have time to explain before she was summoned to participate in a competition. She said, though, “it’s a lot of hard work. It’s not all glam.”
The experience is somewhat different for every rider, said Michelle Bates, 13, of White Post. “All (horses) have their own unique personalities.”
Like people, horses have minds of their own sometimes. But they often defer to their human companions.
“They’re going to rely on you for their confidence,” Brooke said.
“You have to trust each other,” she added. “If you trust each other, you can get through anything” together.
Trust between the riders and their horses was apparent as they competed in both showmanship and fun activities. An example of the latter involved the riders carrying an egg in a plastic spoon, trying not to drop it, while riding their horses around the dirt arena.
“The hardest thing about keeping a grey or white pony” like Ensign, Brooke said, “is keeping them clean.”
Michelle rides Princess Hollywood, an off-track thoroughbred.
Princess is 19. But “she still acts like she’s 6 or 7,” said Michelle. For instance, “she likes cuddles.”
In training for competitions, “she learns quickly,” Michelle continued, adding “she’s a good girl!”
Training and developing relationships with horses must go on year-round, said Barbara Byrd, a longtime adult leader in the Clarke County 4-H program.
“You just can’t yank them out of the field” and expect them to do what you want, she said. “It’s a progression.”
Byrd said 4-H participants are “really nice young people” who demonstrate maturity, “love their horses and are open to instruction and improvement.”
The Clarke County Ruritan Club, which organizes the fair, will hold its own horse show today. Some of the 4-Hers will be participating in it.
Today is the last day of this year’s fair. Activities also will include a Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull this morning and a Dragon Motorsports Truck & Tractor Pull this evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.