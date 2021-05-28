ABOVE: Anna Vo, 5, of Springfield, holds hands with her mother, Van Luong, as they walk in the strawberry fields at Mackintosh Fruit Farm in Clarke County on the farm’s opening day Thursday. RIGHT: Tyson Campbell, 4, of Winchester, holds the large strawberry he just picked on opening day Thursday at Mackintosh Fruit Farm on Russell Road in Clarke County.
