After the rain associated with Tropical Storm Isaias moved out of Winchester Tuesday morning, Deborah Hilty, an interpreter with the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, opened the windows at the George Washington’s Office Museum to get a breath of fresh air and give the air conditioning a break. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The museum re-opened July 1 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the closure, the interior got a good cleaning, new paint and upgraded exhibits.