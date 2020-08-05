After the rain associated with Tropical Storm Isaias moved out of Winchester Tuesday morning, Deborah Hilty, an interpreter with the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, opened the windows at the George Washington’s Office Museum to get a breath of fresh air and give the air conditioning a break. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The museum re-opened July 1 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the closure, the interior got a good cleaning, new paint and upgraded exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.