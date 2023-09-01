BOYCE — A visitor arriving at the independent Powhatan School in Clarke County encounters an atmosphere more relaxed and personal than at many larger, public schools.
Security measures are in place to protect students and staff, of course. But upon entering the office, the visitor is quickly acknowledged and welcomed by several employees.
Taking a call from a parent wanting to pick up her child early, an administrative assistant recognizes her voice and addresses her by first name.
A student walks in the office door, stating that she feels unwell. After being taken to a nearby room to rest, she engages in conversation with the assistant through an open door. The assistant also chats with another student sitting on a couch nearby.
It’s apparent the staff member is familiar with the children and cares about them.
“We know them (students) well as people,” said Head of School Jay Briar.
In turn, students get to know their teachers and other employees as people, not only as educators. They gain experience in associating with adults, said parent and former trustee Amy Sluss.
Powhatan, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, is viewed as a community, not just a school.
“I would describe Powhatan as a close-knit village,” Sluss said, who is heading the anniversary events.
Some families have sent their children to Powhatan for multiple generations, and that “contributes to a sense of family,” said Briar.
This year, 255 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade are attending Powhatan, on Route 723 (Millwood Road) just east of Boyce.
Powhatan was established in 1948, as the Blue Ridge Country Day School, by parents “seeking an enriching and rigorous learning atmosphere for their elementary children,” a history of the school relates.
The school initially was in the village of Millwood a short distance away, inside a red schoolhouse now occupied by an antiques store.
In the late 1950s, Isabella Carter Crocker donated her ancestor’s summer home, “Powhatan,” to the school, prompting it to move there.
There were two stipulations, however: A hog-tight fence on the property had to be maintained, and the name had to be kept.
So “the school’s name was changed to match the property,” Briar recalled.
The fence now symbolizes efforts to help students develop character. During “good-natured competitions,” like the annual Field Day, Briar said, students are divided into two groups — “posts,” representing what holds up the fence, and the connecting “rails.” The fence itself, with all the connections, signifies the tight bonds among students, parents, employees and the surrounding localities.
Today, Powhatan serves students and their families not only in Clarke County, but also Frederick, Loudoun and Warren counties, Winchester and the West Virginia panhandle. Five buses take pupils to school and back home daily, said Briar.
The summer home that housed Powhatan was built around the turn of the 20th century. During the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 1988, it burned to the ground. The cause of the fire was never determined.
School leaders at the time were determined not to let the blaze keep them from educating students. Makeshift classrooms were set up during the construction of new facilities. By 1989, a lower school building, upper school addition, gymnasium and administrative offices were built.
Over the years, Powhatan has continued to increase in size. Nine buildings currently are on the campus, which now covers roughly 90 acres as additional land has been acquired.
About 40 undeveloped acres are under a conservation easement, Briar noted. That land is used for science and outdoor education, he said.
Powhatan’s mission, according to its website, is to be “a community dedicated to cultivating in our learners the knowledge, creativity and character to thrive and contribute in an ever-changing world.” Its strategies toward that outcome include making learning meaningful and relevant both on and away from campus, integrating leadership and character development into learning opportunities and giving students a sense of belonging through shared values.
“We don’t like to say we’re better than anyone else” at teaching, Briar said.
Still, with an average class size of 12-15, “students get a lot more individual attention,” he said.
“Teachers have more autonomy” in their classrooms than their peers in public schools, he added. For instance, when it’s obvious to them that students have grasped a basic learning concept, they can more easily “move on to the next level.”
Accredited by the Virginia Association of Independent Schools, Powhatan is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools, the Virginia Math League, the Educational Records Bureau and the National Science Teachers Association. The school establishes its own curriculum and learning standards, which are reviewed and refined by administrators and staff as deemed necessary to serve students’ evolving educational needs.
In addition, all staff members are required to participate annually in professional development to enhance teaching strategies and to expand their knowledge of subjects they teach.
The parent of two alumni, Sluss said she particularly appreciates Powhatan’s emphasis on students acquiring public speaking skills because it helps prepare them for leadership roles as adults.
Powhatan has strategic plans ensuring the school “keeps its traditions while meeting the emerging needs of young people,” Briar pointed out.
Ultimately, school leaders want students to have “a nice, well-rounded experience” while at Powhatan, Sluss said, including extracurricular activities and athletics as well as academics.
“It takes a really committed group of people” to provide that experience, and Powhatan is blessed to have that, she added.
For more about Powhatan School, visit powhatanschool.org.
