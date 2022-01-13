Friend of the feathered

Charlie Hagan of Frederick County maintains and restocks the Sam Patten Memorial Bird Feeders at Blandy Experimental Farm in Boyce. On Wednesday, he was taking pictures of his “customers” with his camera equipped with a 800mm lens and focusing panel in front of his flash. Hagan knew Patten and volunteers his time and money to keep the feeders full and in top shape.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

