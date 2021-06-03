A grandmother's love

Helen Newlin of Winchester spent Wednesday morning carefully tidying up her grandson's grave in Winchester's Mount Hebron Cemetery. Her grandson, Kevin M. Riley, was killed Oct. 28 outside the Okinawa Hibachi Japanese restaurant at 571 Adams Drive in Winchester. The man accused of shooting him, Quadell Alik Grimes of Hagerstown, Maryland, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 6.
(1) comment
God bless Ms. Newlin. God keep her grandson Kevin.
