A little bending

Exercising in the morning sun by doing a few backbends are William Doughty, 7, and his sister, Mikaela Doughty, 10; Jenna Sanarders, 9; and Cloy Cain, 9, all of Winchester. They are enrolled in Winchester Parks and Recreation's summer care program.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

