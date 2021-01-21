Bob Pugh and his great-grandson, R.W. Pugh, 4, walk on the snowy trail at Rose Hill Park in Frederick County Wednesday after snow squalls moved through the area. The Pughs live in Berkeley County, W.Va.
Stan Kraft, a member of Victory Church on Middle Road in Frederick County, is dusted with snow from a snow squall as he volunteers to load food into vehicles during the church's Olive Branch Food Pantry distribution Wednesday.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Jack Bara, 6, of Winchester, enjoys a downhill run on his balance bike during a snow squall Wednesday at John Handley High School. He was out in the snow with his dad, Jeff Bara.
