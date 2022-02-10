Latest AP News
- Virginia Democrats worry Republicans will roll back reforms
- House panel probes Trump presidential records found in Fla.
- States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations
- Republican rift exposes choice: With Trump or against him
- Biden quest for judicial diversity goes beyond race, gender
- Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda
- Blinken says century will be shaped by Indo-Pacfic region
- Report: Archives asks Justice to probe Trump record handling
- Trump backs Arrington over GOP Rep. Mace in South Carolina
- Kemp: Let parents opt students out of masks in Georgia
Local News
- Local group's donations provide vital support in war against cancer
- BREAKING NEWS: Two officers killed, man taken into custody near Bridgewater College
- Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival: Tickets on sale for numerous events
- 'Ghost Hunters' investigation of local winery debuts Saturday
- Correction
- Parents, local NAACP call for Adkins, Martin to resign from Frederick County School Board
- Family displaced by house fire
- Woman rescued from town house fire
- Organizers of nonprofit Comfort House progressing toward endowment goal
- Free COVID vaccines at Dollar General stores
AP National Sports
Death Notices
- Death notices for Feb. 10
- Donald Nelson Larrick, Jr.
- Marilynn Viola Cunningham
- Michael Lee Stewart
- Eric Christopher Donald
- Warren B. Siebel Jr.
- Ernest Scott Taylor
- Linda M. Davis
- Ashley Brooke Kirby
- Mary Ellen McBride
- Judy Lynn Tristan
- Death notices for Feb. 9
- David D. Jennings
- James “Jock” Sulser Betty Jane Orndorff Sulser
- Shirley Ann Orndorff
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.