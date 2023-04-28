BERRYVILLE — Zion Baptist Church on Berryville's Josephine Street has long been a pillar of the local African-American community. Yet ongoing protests outside the church are dividing its members and others with close ties.
The protests have occurred for more than a year. They continued last Sunday, according to Pastor Karlyle Hill, four days after deliberations in Clarke County Circuit Court in a case pertaining to the appointment of church trustees.
Urged by Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden, attorneys worked with their clients to come up with agreement that would end disputes among current and former members of the congregation. A verbal agreement apparently was achieved, but lawyers were told to put it in writing.
Like with ending a war, pacts must be documented and signed, Hill said.
Because of Sunday's protests, though, "we don't have an agreement on the table right now," Hill said in an interview this week. Efforts to reach an agreement are "null and void now."
Hill said the church has notified its attorneys and provided them photos of Sunday's demonstration.
Speaking to The Winchester Star, former congregation member Daniel Nelson admitted to leading the protests. He said "it was never verbally addressed" that they would stop while the agreement was being drafted.
Nelson didn't comment on Hill's remarks. He said he needed time to think about them.
Zion Baptist is part of the Josephine City Historic District on Berryville's southeast side. The neighborhood, established by formerly enslaved people in the 1870s, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The church, organized in the early 1880s, currently has about 100 members. Many Josephine City residents either attend the church or have ties to it.
Viola Brown, perhaps Berryville's most famous resident until her passing, was a longtime member of the church. A Josephine Street resident, Brown was 110 and reportedly the oldest person in Virginia upon her death last May.
"Some of the parties (involved in the disputes) are elderly and have spent their entire lives worshiping in the Zion Baptist Church," a court document reads. "Many have been married in the church and baptized their children and grandchildren in the church."
"This church constitutes the entirety of their community," the document continues, "such that being expelled and separated from it means not only personal shame, but also being cut off from their friends and their sole social support network."
Legal documents and courtroom discussions indicate disputes at the church go beyond the one concerning trustees. They include matters involving church finances and property, whether the church is incorporated (a Virginia State Corporation Commission document in court filings shows it is), whether Hill was qualified to be pastor when he accepted the job in June 2020 and even possible assaults of people with connections to the church.
Seven parishioners' memberships were revoked during the ongoing dispute, Nelson said, and no trespassing orders were issued against them. One of those booted was Nelson. He said he thinks his membership was terminated because he asked questions about church business and filed court papers to stop the appointment of certain trustees "who are related to church leadership and who sought control over church real estate."
"That was the defining cause for the Righteous Resistance," Nelson said, referring to the protesters. "At that point, it became a necessity, not a choice," to show dissent, he said.
"We (the protesters) were not going to let someone (from outside) come in and steal the historical legacy of the church," Nelson continued. Neither were they going to let "anybody from inside help them do it."
The church hired security officers amid the protests, court documents show.
Protesters simply have been asserting their First Amendment rights to free speech and haven't broken any laws, Nelson said.
"Militancy," he said, "... is what it takes sometimes to get things done in this country."
Still, "I've said some things I probably shouldn't have said," he acknowledged while speaking with parishioners in court on April 19.
Nelson said he and most of those ousted never received formal reasons as to why they were terminated.
Hill, in an interview, said a few former members issued with no trespassing orders have since come onto the church grounds, but prosecution wasn't pursued.
"We were ready to reconcile," he said of the congregation.
Nevertheless, protesters have been "disturbing the peace, yelling at us, threatening us," Hill continued, " ... and they say they want to come back. How can you say you want to come back when you're cursing at us?"
A court document states that some involved in the disputes believe Hill is "a fraud and a charlatan." It alleges "he has called them (certain parishioners) out as 'evil' and 'working with the devil' in front of the entire congregation for daring to oppose the use of the church for the personal enrichment of the pastor and his fellow deacons."
Hill testified in court on April 19 that no plans exist to convey any church property to him, his family members or anyone outside the church.
Rather, he said he's just "trying to get the church's business in order."
For instance, Hill said he's concerned that the condition of church has "gone down tremendously," based on his personal assessment. He mentioned a termite problem as an example.
He wanted to get repairs done quickly, he said. Because he believed the church didn't have enough money, he sought to obtain a bank loan, using some of the church's real estate as collateral, he continued under oath.
Hill added that he wasn't trying to defraud the bank, which wasn't identified.
In his interview with The Star, Hill vowed that he didn't accuse anyone attending a worship service of doing evil. He said, though, church bylaws "state we have the right to separate ourselves from evilness in the church."
He also said he obtained pastoral credentials and had been ministering for three years prior to coming to Zion.
As for church business, he and other church leaders have "walked a fine line," he said. "We've made sure we've done everything by the book."
They're also trying to "take the church to another whole level," said Hill, such as by doing community outreach to help the needy.
Iden called a recess during last week's court proceedings, giving lawyers time to start working with clients to develop an agreement.
"The court sees a massive rift in a formerly unified church," said Lee Hoyle of Kalbaugh Pfund & Messersmith P.C. of Richmond, an attorney for Hill.
Hoyle said Iden realizes that any decisions he makes may not please all parties.
"I want to commend all of you for reaching across the aisle" to work toward achieving something "that's going to benefit all of you," Iden said after proceedings resumed.
During the break, attorneys broke courtroom spectators they represent into two groups for private consultations that went on much of the afternoon. One group remained inside the courtroom; the other went outside the courthouse in downtown Berryville. The lawyers went back and forth between the groups as they negotiated who the church trustees should be.
Unofficially, it was decided that Nelson would rejoin Zion and become a trustee, replacing someone proposed for the board who's related to church leadership. The most likely person to be replaced, based on conversations among current members, would be Necol Hill, the pastor's wife. She said privately that she doesn't mind.
"I just want us as Zion Baptist Church to be whole," Necol Hill said. "This will make us whole."
Nelson would serve as a bridge, her husband the pastor said, to help others whose memberships were revoked eventually rejoin the church. It would be a process involving consultation with church deacons, he said.
"I feel optimistic" about being selected to be the bridge, Nelson said this week, adding he believes he has the leadership skills necessary for the role.
If a board of trustees cannot be decided on and presented to Iden for consideration on May 10, he may have to appoint one of his own choosing — including trustees that worshipers may or may not support.
"We're not here to fight," Hill said of himself and current parishioners during a court recess. "We're here to worship the Lord Jesus Christ."
As a proposed trustee, "I'm here for a fresh start," said Nelson, "to start the healing process."
"We should be a community, especially being Black," he said. "The Black church has always been the pillar of the community."
But right now, "there's no trust on either side," Hoyle said in the courtroom.
Feelings of mistrust and hurt, he and other lawyers told those they represent, must be healed from within. No lawyer or court has the power to do that — they only handle legal matters.
