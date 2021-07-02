A new direction for Whiting Avenue

Whiting Avenue in Boyce officially became a one-way street early Thursday morning when Bradley Strite of Strite’s Enterprises in Stephens City installed the new street signs. He was assisted by his 12-year-old son Ivan. Whiting Avenue is now one way from Old Chapel Road south to Main Street. Boyce Town Council approved this ordinance change at its April 6 meeting after holding a public hearing on the matter in February.
