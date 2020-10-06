Stella the German shepherd had her nosed used as a pin cushion by a Clarke County porcupine last week. The dog's owners were very surprised to find about 20 quills in her muzzle. After attempting to remove a quill at home, the dog made it well known she did not want them pulled out, so she had to be taken to her veterinarian.The vet said he didn't realize there were any porcupines in the area. But Stella, who lives with her owners on Morgans Mill Road in the Blue Ridge Mountains in eastern Clarke County, managed to find one. The vet had to administer general anesthesia in order to extract the quills. He even found a few inside Stella's mouth. Stella was given an antibiotic and is doing fine. Being very smart, she has put porcupines on her list of critters to avoid along with toads, snakes and skunks.