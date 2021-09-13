A tribute to fallen Marines

Liesa Glander and her husband, David Glander, an Army veteran, have placed 13 American flags in the front yard of their Maloy Drive home in Frederick County in memory of the 13 U.S. service members who died on Aug. 26 while defending the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Glanders' two sons have served in the military, one in the Army and the other in the Air Force. Liesa's dad was a Marine.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

