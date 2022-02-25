NEW MARKET — Man’s best friend came to the rescue of David Hutchens on Wednesday.
The New Market resident was awakened by his German shepherd Judah after his house on Woods Chapel Road caught on fire around noon.
“I was sound asleep,” said the 67-year-old Hutchens, who retired in December and was enjoying staying up late and sleeping in.
Hutchens said his bedroom door was ajar and he heard smoke alarms, but it was his crazed companion in the living room that gave him the signal he needed to get out.
“He’s the one that did waken me up that something was really bad,” Hutchens said.
The two ran out of the house through thick, black smoke. Hutchens said he had no time to take anything but the clothes on his back.
He then ran up the street without a phone hollering for “help” to call 911.
“That’s really the only word I used,” Hutchens said.
A neighbor called 911 for him.
“I don’t know if I’ll even cry about it,” Hutchens said. “I’m just glad to be thankful to be talking to you right now.”
The call came in at 12:22 p.m., Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Department Service Assistant Shannon Walters said.
Shenandoah County Fire Marshal David Ferguson was first on the scene and found the one-story home in flames.
All indications were that the fire was accidental, said Ferguson, who added it’s not uncommon to have animals alert an occupant to a dangerous situation.
“It’s hard to say what would have happened if he didn’t have a dog or that alert,” Ferguson said. “Animals play a big part in saving people’s lives.”
The fire was extinguished around 4 p.m.
Hutchens and his wife, Angela, a nurse in Harrisonburg, would like to rebuild at the location, Hutchens said. The American Red Cross was contacted to help.
“God’s been good to us,” Hutchens said.
