Medevac helicopter AirCare One lands on the hilltop behind Handley High School Friday during a demonstration for the school’s emergency medical technician, certified nursing assistant, occupational therapy and physical therapy students. The lesson included helicopter dispatch, landing zones, patient treatment, and transport of critically ill and injured patients.
