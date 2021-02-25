RIGHT: With lunchtime temperatures forecast to be in the low 60s on Wednesday, Violino Ristorante Italiano owner and front of house manager Raffaella Cintron cleans the outdoor seating and raises the umbrellas for the al fresco diners. BELOW: Snow White Grill owner Jo Anna DiLisio sweeps away water from melting snow as she prepares to open her restaurant for outside dining Wednesday. Behind her is her daughter and employee Samantha Bageant. BELOW RIGHT: Village Square Restaurant assistant manager Liz Chappell shovels leftover snow from the outdoor dining area while preparing to open for al fresco lunch diners. All three restaurants are on the Loudoun Street Mall.
