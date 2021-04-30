All about pink and green

De Rouge salon owner Daniel K. Salehi has lived in Winchester 14 years and is a big fan of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. A past sponsor of festival events, Salehi said the coronavirus pandemic hit his business hard and he was unable to do a sponsorship this year. However, his love of the festival has not waned and he has decorated the exterior of his business at 47 S. Cameron St. in the festival colors of pink and green.
