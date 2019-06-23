Miles Ashe, Handley, junior, sprints
Stephen Daley, Handlley, freshman, sprints
Cooper Dawson, Handley, senior, jumps
Connor Hanson, Clarke County, senior, distance
Jabril Hayes, Sherando, junior, jumps
Isaiah Lowry, Handley, junior, jumps/sprints
William McKay, Handley, freshman, pole vault
Ellis Nei, Clarke County, sophomore, hurdles
Noah Robinson, Millbrook, senior, throws
Peyton Rutherford, Clarke County, junior, sprints/jumps
Chris Simonelli, Millbrook, junior, middle distance
