Miles Ashe, Handley, junior, sprints

Stephen Daley, Handlley, freshman, sprints

Cooper Dawson, Handley, senior, jumps

Connor Hanson, Clarke County, senior, distance

Jabril Hayes, Sherando, junior, jumps

Isaiah Lowry, Handley, junior, jumps/sprints

William McKay, Handley, freshman, pole vault

Ellis Nei, Clarke County, sophomore, hurdles

Noah Robinson, Millbrook, senior, throws

Peyton Rutherford, Clarke County, junior, sprints/jumps

Chris Simonelli, Millbrook, junior, middle distance

