WASHINGTON — All five Republican members of Congress from Virginia and Maryland voted for the doomed effort to challenge the election results.
In a fervent showing of loyalty to President Donald Trump, Harris and Virginia Reps. Ben Cline, Bob Good, H. Morgan Griffith and Robert Wittman all objected to electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania, joining more than 100 other GOP lawmakers in a futile attempt to overturn the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, D.
The joint session to count the states' electoral votes devolved into unprecedented chaos Wednesday after rioters, encouraged by Trump, violently stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and pounding on doors. One person was fatally shot in the building and three others died of medical emergencies.
While a number of Republican senators abandoned their plans to object to states' electoral votes after the mob violence, many House Republicans persisted.
Good, Virginia's newest member of Congress, was the first in the delegation to say he would join the chorus of objections. In a Dec. 31 statement to The Washington Post, he cited "significant unanswered questions about the constitutional integrity of the voting process."
Wittman tweeted on Monday: "Like many of my constituents, I have concerns that several states failed to follow the Constitution in conducting elections and deserve scrutiny to ensure a fair and free election."
Harris told WBAL-11 he believed courts had not allowed sufficient investigation into alleged irregularities. "I will very likely object to several of the states where I think the outcome is probably in doubt," Harris told the news station. "I am surprised that judges in these various jurisdictions haven't allowed investigations to go forward or ordered that investigations go forward."
Dozens of judges, including many appointed by Trump, have rejected numerous legal challenges to the election, the results of which have been recertified multiple times in the contested states. Then-U. S. Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence that fraud impacted the election outcome.
Cline issued a statement on the eve of the vote count that repeated allegations from a failed Supreme Court lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, R. It argued electors in six states were unconstitutional because the states illegally changed their election laws.
And Griffith, on Wednesday morning, signed onto a statement with three dozen other Republicans which said: Taking this action today will not undermine our beleaguered institutions, as some critics charge, but rather reinforce and defend them.
Hours later, he joined Good, Cline and Wittman in condemning the violence that had forced them and other lawmakers out of the House chamber.
"Protests are a right, but must remain peaceful. I am deeply concerned and call for the immediate end of the unrest, rioting, and vandalism taking place at the Capitol," Wittman wrote in the statement. "Please go home and allow us to finish the work of the people through the great American tradition of peaceful disagreement - not anarchy and violence."
Republicans in the Senate joined House lawmakers in challenging results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, leading to debates in each chamber before each of the challenges was defeated. But no senators supported House lawmakers' efforts to challenge the results in several other states.
All four Democratic senators from Maryland and Virginia, and the 14 Democratic House members from the two states, voted against challenging the election results.
