An apple a day

Jaxon Gallagher, 3, formerly of Winchester now living in Baker, West Virginia, has the porch and rocking chairs to himself as he enjoys a Crispin apple at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market in Frederick County while visiting with his family Tuesday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

