The fourth annual “Geneva Jackson Pie-Baking Contest” at the Clarke County Farmers’ Market on Saturday raised more than $1,000 for the Laurel Center Intervention for Domestic and Sexual Violence in Winchester. Thirteen bakers of all ages entered fruit pies for judge Geneva Jackson to consider. Margaux Guerin-Williams of Berryville took first-place honors with an apple pie with intricate braided lattice crust. Guerin-Williams joins past winners — Estelle Gibson (2017), Wesley Hamrick (2018), and Mariah Sanders (2019) — to receive the highest praise from Jackson, who is known throughout Clarke County as a caterer, baker, and certified food judge. In addition to her reputation, Jackson has more than 500 ribbons for food she has entered in county fairs over the years. CLARKE COUNTY PHOTO
Judge Geneva Jackson presented an honorable mention to a key lime pie baked by 5-year-old Maple Pearson, daughter of Jane and Ryan Pearson of Berryville. Maple’s mother — that’s her hand holding Maple’s — said Maple insisted “a lime is a fruit” and confirmed she made the pie herself. CLARKE COUNTY PHOTO
If you need it: Second place was awarded to Valerie Gribble for her peach pie, and Megan Fisher earned third place for a blackberry-apple pie.
(1) comment
It looks absolutely delicious.
