Wilkins ShoeCenter owner Phil Brewer carefully applies salt to the sidewalk in front of his store Thursday morning while clearing the walkway of several inches of snow that began falling in the early morning hours.
A Jeep travels eastbound on Amherst Street near Omps Funeral Home in Winchester Thursday after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow and sleet on the area starting in the early morning hours.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Chris Shifflett of Winchester watches as his snow-loving yellow Labs Flora and Lucy play in the new snowfall Thursday morning in front of Handley High School.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Three City of Winchester snowplow drivers work together to clear snow from a wide swath of Amherst Street Thursday after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow and sleets.
