Corky, a rescue dog adopted from the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, shows his Apple Blossom Festival spirit dressed in pink and green as he surveys his surroundings at the corner of Handley Boulevard and Stewart Street on Monday with owner Barbara Devers of Winchester.
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Venue Coordinator Felicia Bowen of Winchester lifts protective plastic covering from chairs on Monday as she starts arranging socially-distanced seating for 400 guests who will be attending today's Prayer Lunch at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. The event begins at noon. Cissie Graham Lynch is the featured speaker.
Cathy Drosihn (left) and Kimberly Hadley, both of Winchester, wore festive hats to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Pumps & Pearls event Monday night at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. Drosihn said she planned to wear her swan hat again to an upcoming Preakness Stakes party.
LEFT: Friends Nancy Holaday (from left) Lauren Cummings, McKenzie Roan and Jennifer Hartstein, all of Winchester, wear matching face masks and shoes featuring craft store moss with a Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival theme to the Pumps & Pearls event Monday night at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. ABOVE: Cathy Drosihn (left) and Kimberly Hadley, both of Winchester, wore festive hats to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Pumps & Pearls event Monday night at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. Drosihn said she planned to wear her swan hat again to an upcoming Preakness Stakes party.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
