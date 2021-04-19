Access Independence Inc. information and referral specialist Mary Lou Lantz (left) and interim director Karen Harris are shown with the “Apple Blossom tree” decorated by Lantz that resides in the lobby of the nonprofit organization on Hope Drive in Winchester. The tree has been decorated for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, and now the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, which starts Friday. Next up is Cinco de Mayo. Access Independence promotes independent living for those with disabilities in Virginia’s Northern Shenandoah Valley.