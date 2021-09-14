Apple Harvest Time

Naomi Anselmo harvests Golden Delicious apples in the pick-your-own area of Marker Miller Orchards in Frederick County Monday. Anselmo said she will use the apples to make pie fillings, apple sauce, and apple butter in the slow cooker when she returns to her home in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(3) comments

john brown
john brown

Looks like a great crop this year!

Report Add Reply
GreaterThanScott
GreaterThanScott

We have been out to the orchard a couple of times for gleaning for the Society of St Andrew and the trees of all varieties are loaded. It would be worth your while to visit one of our local farm markets this fall.

Report Add Reply
Catherine Giovannoni
Catherine Giovannoni

What a great picture!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.