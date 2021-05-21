Apple of their eye

Kimberly Sowers and her husband, Berry Morefield, are restoring the iconic red apple outside their business, Kimberly’s, at West Piccadilly and North Braddock streets in downtown Winchester. They are repairing the top of the apple including the leaves and repainting it in its original color. The apple, which is hollow and made of concrete, was constructed in 1928.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.