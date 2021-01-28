Apple tree flambé

A "fire dragon" erupts from a pile of burning apple trees as farmer David Nichols uses his excavator to build a fire line around the pile at his Marlboro Road farm in Frederick County on Wednesday. Nichols used a controlled burn to clear about 1,000 apples trees that were 30 years old and no longer productive. He said he will plant corn where the apple trees stood. He noted that he still has lots of younger apple trees.
