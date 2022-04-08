The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival announced Friday the list of area student-athletes who will be honored at the Partlow Insurance Breakfast on April 30 at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center. The breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and tickets are available at www.bloom.com/events.
The following are the honorees:
Jaden Ashby
James Wood High School
Ashby earned 10 varsity letters in football (4), basketball (3) and baseball (3). A three-year starter at wide receiver, he broke 11 school records, including career and season receiving yardage and receiving touchdowns. He was selected to The Winchester Star’s First Team at wide receiver, defensive back and kickoff returner this past season. He was selected First Team Northwestern District at wide receiver and punt returner) and All-Region 4C First Team at offensive all-purpose and punt returner. In baseball, he was a three-year starter in the outfield and in basketball was a three-year starter at guard. He could not play those sports this past season because of a football injury. Ashby has a 3.5 GPA and will play football at Division I Southern Utah.
Dain Booker
Clarke County High School
Booker is a three-year letterman in football and basketball and is on pace to earn the same distinction in track this spring. In football this past season, Booker was a First Team All-Bull Run and All-Region 2B defensive selection as all-purpose for the Eagles, who captured the district title. He was a three-year starter and team captain in basketball. He was All-District in the 100, 200, 4x100 relay, long jump and triple jump as a junior. He has a 4.1 GPA and will go to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. He will train to be a commercial pilot and seeks a degree in aeronautical science with a minor in meteorology.
Ella Carlson
Sherando High School
Carlson has received letters in both track & field (4) and basketball (3). In track & field, Carlson captured the Class 4 title in the discus and placed second in the shot put. She was also runner-up in the discus in the state meet as a freshman. Carlson started at center for three seasons in basketball and helped lead the program to its first state tournament berth this past season. Carlson has a 4.1 GPA and will continue her track & field career at Division I College of William and Mary.
Mikayla Combs
Legacy Christian Academy
Combs started all four years in basketball and three years in volleyball. She has been selected on multiple all-tournament teams, won offensive MVP twice and overall MVP once. Playing the middle position, she helped her team win its first national volleyball championship in the school’s history. She has a 4.0 GPA and will attend James Madison University and will major in business and biology with the hopes to work in the medical field.
Stephen Daley
Handley High School
Daley has earned 10 varsity letters in football (4), track & field (4) and basketball (2). In football, Daley is the Judges’ all-time sacks leader and broke a single-game record for rushing this past season. As a senior, Daley was selected the Northwestern District Player of the Year on Offense and Defense, The Region 4C Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-State on offense and defense and The Winchester Star’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. In basketball, Daley helped the Judges reach the Class 4 title game as a junior. In track & field, he was third in the 100 and fifth in the discus in the Class 4 meet last season. He was also on the runner-up 4x100 team as a freshman. He placed fourth in the shot put in this year’s state indoor meet. Daley has a 3.63 GPA and will play football at Division I Kent State University.
Allee Jerles
Mountain View Christian
Jerles was the captain of the volleyball and basketball teams this past season and is playing soccer this spring. In volleyball, she was selected for the All-Tournament Team at the NCSAA tournament. She has a 3.4 GPA and plans to attend Lord Fairfax Community College for two years before transferring to a university to get her business degree as part of her dream to be a real estate agent.
Avery O’Roke
Millbrook High School
O’Roke is a four-year starter for the girls’ basketball team, which advanced to the state title game this past season. She has scored more than 1,700 points for her career. As a senior, she was The Winchester Star’s Player of the Year, The Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year, the Region 4C Co-Player of the Year and a First Team All-State selection. She was Second Team All-State as a sophomore. O’Roke has a 3.9 GPA and will play basketball at Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Ethan Caperton
Skyline High School
Caperton has earned three varsity letters in football and basketball. In football, he was selected First Team All-Class 3 Northwestern District as a wide receiver and defensive back. In basketball, he was First Team All-District this past season and Second Team All-Region 3B and helped lead the team to the state quarterfinals. He has a 3.9 GPA and looks to attend Bridgewater College to study engineering and possibly play football or basketball.
Will Austin Waller
Warren County
Waller has earned letters in baseball (3), basketball (2) and golf (1). He earned all-district honors in baseball and was a team captain in basketball. He has a 3.26 GPA and has yet to choose a college as he hopes to secure a baseball offer.
Olivia Weinel
Shenandoah University
A Mount Airy, Md. native, Weinel led the SU women’s basketball team in scoring this past season as she helped the Hornets win the ODAC Tournament title and earn a berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament. A co-captain for two years, Weinel was named First Team All-ODAC, Second Team All-Region and First Team All-ODAC Tournament. The forward was named the 2021 ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Scholar Athlete of the Year. She is a triple major, studying criminal justice, psychology and Spanish. After graduation, Weinel will pursue a masters degree in forensic and criminal psychology.
