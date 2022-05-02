WINCHESTER — Jeff Hammond admits he is pleasantly surprised so far with this NASCAR season.
The FOX analyst, who has been around the sport professionally for nearly 40 years, clearly knows that when a radical change is made that usually there are a lot of growing pains to come.
And the sport clearly made one of those changes by switching to the Next Gen car this season. The seventh generation of the car for Cup Series was designed to level the playing field in the sport, lower costs and more closely resemble what is on sale at the local car dealership.
And through the first 10 races, Hammond, a championship crew chief with Darrell Waltrip, likes what he sees so far.
“I have been enjoying watching the new car perform and watching them go through the little things that you know are going to be wrong with it and the way they’ve addressed it,” said Hammond, a guest for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast. “The overall performance and the show they’ve been able to put on has been pretty phenomenal. We’ve seen some really good racing and I don’t think we’ve seen the disappointments that a lot of people anticipated.
“I figured to have some more down days with some problems, but they’ve done a really good job and the drivers are adapting to it in a unique way. I think we are seeing that the younger drivers who are not as set in their ways have done better than a lot of the experienced drivers.”
And that has sent a lot of new faces to Victory Lane thus far. Ross Chastain, from the new Trackhouse Team, has won twice and Austin Cindric (Penske) and Chase Briscoe (Stewart-Haas) have also won for the first time this season. Cindric captured the sport’s premier event at the Daytona 500.
“I’m definitely excited,” Hammond said. “I didn’t want to see the dominance of Hendrick. We’re seeing Trackhouse Racing. ‘Whoa, where did they come from?’ Richard Childress has made a resurgence. They should have won a couple of races already.
“That’s refreshing. You can counter and say, ‘That’s still Chevrolet, a bow tie.’ Yes, but it’s a different group of bow ties. That’s what makes me energized is that this is playing out the way that NASCAR hoped. It leveled the playing field and when you see Trackhouse performing the way like they are performing, that’s great. … There’s a lot to be said for what this new car has done for the overall program.”
Some of the established teams and drivers have been struggling. Former champions Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch have yet to win a race. Some have not really been in contention. The upstart Trackhouse has as many wins as Joe Gibbs Racing and more wins than Penske, Stewart-Haas and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.
“We still have got a lot of hope for a lot of these teams,” Hammond said. “Stewart-Haas and Penske, the younger drivers have won the races for them, not the regulars that you’d be looking for. Kevin Harvick is still struggling. He’s holding his own because he is not making mistakes. He’s still putting points on the board.”
But Hammond said putting points on the board may not be enough to qualify for the 10-race Chase for the series title. Drivers who get a win automatically qualify and last season 14 different drivers in the season’s first 26 races won before the 16-driver cutoff for the Chase.
“I think this year is going to be a little like last year,” Hammond said. “It’s going to take a win [to get in The Chase]. It may be even tougher than last year and that’s saying a lot. We’ll just have to wait and see how the progression goes.”
Hammond, a self-described traditionalist, likes the way the sport is making changes. Fans are getting to see racing on dirt and more road course events. He’s seeing cooperation between International Speedway and Speedway Motorsports for events.
“I think all of these things are breaking the traditions that were so important to NASCAR,” he said. “At one time you never would have heard of getting away from a racetrack or changing a racetrack. It was, ‘This is the way it is and this is the schedule.’ Now that’s not the case.
“It’s, ‘Let’s go here. Let’s go there. Let’s change it up.’ There’s a genuine effort for all parties, including NASCAR and the owners of the teams. And when you think about what we are seeing on television, I think it has been supported. The return is exciting racing, unbelievable finishes, unpredictable finishes.”
Hammond also has witnessed cooperation in another arena.
“We’ve seen something that we’ve never thought would happen at FOX, seeing NBC willing to share someone like Dale [Earnhardt] Jr.,” Hammond said. “We’ve got the No. 1 entity in our sport today coming and calling a race for a competitor. I think everybody understands, ‘Hey look, we’re wanting to build the sport back up again. Tearing you down is not going to help us. ... I think we’re seeing a partnership with what we profess on the competitive side and that’s teamwork.”
Hammond admits the sport will never draw the crowds of more than 100,000 that were jamming the stands 20 years ago.
“We overbuilt the sport and we’re having to pay the price for that and change it up so it doesn’t look so dramatic,” he said of the prevalent empty seats. “If we can get 65,000 to 70,000 in the grandstands, we’ve got nothing to be ashamed of.”
And getting those fans in the stands and keeping sponsor money flowing is key to survival.
Sometimes that means breaking with tradition.
“If you don’t give up on tradition, you might as well give up on the sport,” Hammond said. “It’s like changing the paint scheme, the way the car is designed, where the numbers are located for the betterment of the sponsors. Without sponsors or fans, where are we? We are going to be in a world of hurt.”
Hammond was part of something new that combined with tradition last year — the Superstar Racing Series. The SRX, co-owned by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, brought Saturday night racing on short tracks to prime time on CBS, with heat racing that resembles something you’d find at your local speedway. It brought together former and current racers and was met with resounding success. It will be back for six more races this season with one of the stops at South Boston.
Hammond got to serve as a crew chief last summer.
“It was so much fun it was hard to compare the ability to see and be around something that was brand new with the flavor of the old,” Hammond said. “I’ve called IROC races and been around that have driven in the IROC Series and do see something that resembles it and is probably the most even opportunity for drives is pretty phenomenal.
“Being able to work with Willy T. Ribbs and Helio Castroneves, win with Tony Stewart, help Bobby Labonte and Bill Elliott, it was almost like a dream come true because it was the kind of thing that you could only think of in your dreams. To have it happen in reality, it was such a blast. Ray and his crew last year did an outstanding job. To allow myself and Mike Beam, Tony Eury, Todd Parrot and other guys that were local crew chiefs to come and be a part of it, it was a stroke of genius.
“It was a great, made for Saturday night event that the average fan could embrace and new race fans could enjoy because it never got a chance to get boring. I just wish we could do more of it.”
And when it comes to doing more with NASCAR, Hammond doesn’t look too far ahead.
“I never worry about tomorrow because I’m always worried about today,” he said. “I love talking about racing, whether it’s television or radio. It’s what I’ve done for so long and I’m excited about the young talent that’s out there.”
And while he has his eyes on the likes of Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson (who has two wins and seven Top 5 finishes in eight Xfinity Series races this year) and Chastain, one young driver has his attention.
“I think one of the guys you can’t lose sight of is Tyler Reddick,” Hammond said. “He keeps running well. He hasn’t got into Victory Lane in the Cup Series yet, but it’s just a matter of time. His overall commitment to the sport and his demeanor as being right on the fence as fiery and at the same time under control, that’s a guy to pull for.”
