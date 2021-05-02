CLEAR BROOK — Living in Leesburg, former Washington Football Team quarterback Joe Theismann keeps a pretty close watch on his old NFL team.
He likes the way second-year coach Ron Rivera is approaching things. He likes that Rivera and the front office is building a strong defense, which Theismann believes is the key to winning championships.
He knows plenty about that having led Washington to a title in Super Bowl XVII.
But Theismann knows there’s one big problem that has hung over the team for nearly as long as when he had to hang up his cleats in 1985.
“We just have to find some stability at the quarterback position,” said the Sports Marshal for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival before speaking at Saturday’s Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. “It’s been a bit of a turnstile there for the last 30 years or so.”
He’s not kidding there.
Washington started four different players at quarterback last season and since 1993 a whopping 30 different players have been behind center at the start of a game. And to no surprise, Washington has been to the playoffs just six times and has a 2-6 record in the postseason since 1992.
While Washington has whiffed in the draft, Theismann believes there’s another contributing factor to the quarterback turnover. Washington has had nine different full-time coaches (not counting interims) since the 1992 season when Joe Gibbs first retired.
“I think some of it has been that you’ve had change in the systems,” Theismann said. “You’ve had injuries. We’ve had four guys play and have had three guys play [in a season]. You make a pick and it doesn’t work out. You change a coach so you change a philosophy.”
Theismann has experience with that. He had been Washington’s starting quarterback for three full seasons prior to Gibbs’ arrival in 1981.
“The funny thing about coaches is that I wasn’t Joe Gibbs’ guy,” Theismann said. “I was blessed to play for Joe but when he came to town I wasn’t his guy. We were 0-5 in 1981 and I drove to his house. We had a sit-down conversation. It was really funny. After we had our sit-down conversation, we went 8-3, 12-1, 16-3 and 11-6.
“Joe changed some things and I feel like I changed some things. I had to let him know I was committed because I had radio shows, TV shows and restaurants. I had all of the businesses. It was just a question of getting on the same page.”
Nowadays, that isn’t so easy, which was personified in Washington last season. It was pretty evident that Dwayne Haskins, drafted in the first round in 2019, and Rivera weren’t on the same page. Haskins was waived prior to the regular-season finale in December.
“I think for us here, it’s just a question of finding someone who can take snap after snap, both in practice and in play so that everybody gets comfortable and familiar,” Theismann said. “You look at teams that have had success. New England had Tom [Brady] for 19 years. San Francisco had Joe [Montana] and then Steve [Young]. Green Bay had Brett [Favre] and now Aaron [Rodgers]. That’s what you need — you need to find some consistency and that we can get somebody who can play and build around that individual as opposed to always finding pieces to fit in.”
Teams are willing to roll the dice to find the right guy. Five quarterbacks went in the first round of this past week’s draft and a total of eight in the first three rounds.
“Every team has a different approach of how they want to go after things,” said Theismann, who was a fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame by the Miami Dolphins in 1971 (Theismann played in the Canadian Football League for three years before joining Washington). “Plus, it’s important to find a quarterback who fits into your system. The problem with that a little bit is when you find a quarterback who fits in your system, how long is that system going to be there? Ownership gets impatient in like two or three years. All of a sudden, it’s, ‘Let’s change and move on to something else.’ That’s never good for a quarterback.”
While many quarterbacks never make it, Theismann points out that sometimes it’s all about being at the right place at the right time. He points at another franchise which has had similar quarterback turnover as Washington.
“A classic example is Ryan Tannehill down in Miami,” he said. “When he was drafted, everybody down there thought he was going to be the answer. Then it didn’t work out and everybody said he can’t play. Then he goes to Tennessee and they are a game away from the Super Bowl (in 2019) and he really backed it up with another solid year.
“You may see the same thing with Sam Darnold down in Carolina now. A guy changes a team, changes scenery and changes the offense that he’s in and he has a chance to be able to mature. Plus, he’s in his fourth year and he understands more about the game.”
Theismann, who threw for more than 25,000 yards and 160 TDs, doesn’t believe much has changed about playing the position since he wore the burgundy and gold. Brady and Peyton Manning have proven that you don’t need to be a scrambler to be the best in the game.
“You still have to have the ability to throw the football,” he said. “You don’t have to be able to run around. A lot of guys lean to people who can run around, but a lot of times you run into trouble instead of running away from it.
“We’ve had athletic guys play. Randall Cunningham ran around and I ran around. You had guys that were mobile. Teams are looking for the young guys who they can develop into their systems.”
And he believes Rivera’s regime will eventually find the right guy and that’s music to the ears for Washington fans.
“I think we’re absolutely going in the right direction with Ron,” he said.
(1) comment
I'm curious to see what happens this fall when Washington fans are back in the stands and in the middle of a game they all start singing "Hail to the Redskins".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.