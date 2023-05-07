WINCHESTER — Kenny Wallace wasn’t a good NASCAR analyst for FOX Sports because of his good looks and smooth delivery.
No, Wallace earned his points with fans for bluntly calling things the way he saw it.
And when Wallace, who served as the Firefighter’s Marshal at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival this year, now looks at the sport he loves, he sees a future that isn’t as bright as it was when he was racing against Dale Earnhardt and his brother Rusty on Sunday afternoons.
“First of all, [we need] all hands on deck because our sport has been in trouble for quite a while,” Wallace said prior to Friday’s parade. “I don’t want NASCAR’s job right now because we are in a big societal shift. The whole world is changing and not just the sport.”
Wallace says there are certainly more questions than answers for a sport which has seen its attendance drop and television ratings plummet in recent years.
“What are they going to do?,” Wallace said of NASCAR. “Are they going to be able to weather the storm? Is somebody going to buy them out and do new ideas? Is the sport going to be unrecognizable?”
They’re all good questions for a sport that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this season. The answer to all of those questions may be the bottom line.
And Wallace, who won nine times on what is now the Xfinity Series, doesn’t gloss over the challenges.
“I think right now we are at a pivotal point in NASCAR history — whether our sport is going to survive or not,” he said. “Right now, how much money are they going to get with the TV negotiations? Is FOX and NBC going to step up and give them the same money?
“NASCAR needs everybody to make money. I think a lot of NASCAR’s survival is going to depend on how much money they’re going to get. I think it’s going to be a lot less because there’s a lot less viewers than last time.”
And attracting viewers is a big problem. Denny Hamlin, one of the sports’ top drivers, pointed out this week how all of the big names have left the sport. Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Stewart are among the number of greats who have retired in recent years, leaving a vacuum at the top.
Wallace points to a perfect example.
“After Kyle Larson won the NASCAR championship a couple of years ago, they asked him, ‘What was the biggest surprise? Was it everything you thought it was going to be?’ He said, ‘No, I can still walk down the street and nobody knows who I am.’ That hit a big thud over everybody.”
Wallace believes there’s another factor involved in that lack of having a superstar and once again it tracks back to money. Wallace said the cost of putting a race team together has led to the demise of the iconic cars that fans loved.
“The Blue Deuce is gone. The Man in Black, these cars and these paint jobs were so famous,” he said. “They were as big as the drivers. They helped make superstars.
"So, all of those legendary paint jobs are gone and the reason that they’re gone is because the sport is so expensive that one sponsor can’t afford the sport. So, what we end up with is a different paint job every week. Even Anheuser-Busch can only sponsor a handful of races on Kevin Harvick’s car.”
It’s tough to watch for a guy who drove in more than 900 races across NASCAR’s top three series.
“Listen, I love NASCAR,” he said. “It made me who I am and made me a lot of money. … I’ve told them, I’ll do anything I can to help. But, I’m worried about them like everybody else is.”
Wallace, who will turn 60 in August, is still doing plenty of racing. Instead of running 200 mph at Talladega, he’s choking down dust at some of the nation’s top dirt tracks. Last season, Wallace, who lives outside of St. Louis, Mo., raced a whopping 76 times, winning 11 and a pair of Midwest championships.
After running so many races on asphalt, why dirt?
“I grew up watching A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Parnelli Jones, these great race car drivers,” explained Wallace. “One thing I admired about them later on in my career was that they were not one-dimensional. They ran asphalt. They’d run the Indianapolis 500 and be at Terra Haute [on dirt] the next day. I wanted to be like that.”
With that desire, he turned to friend Ken Schrader, who won four times in the NASCAR Cup Series. According to one internet database, Schrader, 67, has competed in more than 1,300 dirt races.
“I reached out to Schrader and said, ‘Teach me to run dirt,’” said Wallace. “The thing was my dad Russ, my brother Mike and even Rusty ran some dirt on USAC. Then I got addicted to it because it was so much fun. I’ve run 905 NASCAR races and I’ve probably run that or more dirt races.”
Wallace, who co-owns a dirt track with Schrader and Stewart, said that age is cutting down his schedule this season to about 30 races. At the invite from owner Greg Gunter, Wallace went over to take a look at Winchester Speedway on Friday. He was offered a car to drive in Saturday’s action, but had to turn it down because he was coming off several days of riding a motorcycle on Kyle Petty’s Charity Ride Across America before coming to Winchester and he had to get his own No. 36 dirt car ready by Wednesday,
With less racing, Wallace maybe has more free time to give to his growing YouTube channel. The Kenny Wallace Show has nearly 65,000 subscribers in a little more than a year. Some of his posts have gone viral, like one on Carl Edwards that has 575,000 views.
“It was kind of like when FOX Sports called me up and wanted me to do TV,” Wallace said. “I tell everybody and it’s the truth, ‘TV found me. I didn’t find TV.’ It’s the same thing with YouTube.”
Wallace credits Charlie Marlow, a former sportscaster in St. Louis, with the idea.
“He called me up and said, ‘Let me start you a YouTube channel,’” Wallace said. “I told him that I didn’t have time because I was busy running my dirt car. A couple of months later, I said, ‘OK, we’ll give it a go.’”
The channel is a mixture of short videos, NASCAR recaps and anything that pops into Wallace’s head. Fans still love his opinions and sense of humor.
In just the past couple of weeks, Wallace said he upgraded his computer and microphone to do interviews. So far, he’s talked with Stewart and Mark Martin, who seem so at ease with one of their fellow competitors. Those hour-long videos have approximately 60K views, with more coming for shortened segments of the interviews that are posted again.
Wallace admits that he’s “shocked” by the success.
“The Kenny Wallace YouTube Show has really taken on a life of its own,” he said. “I truly believe it’s not successful 10 years ago. It’s just that network TV is failing so bad because everybody is on their phones. I was just lucky because the timing was right.”
