WINCHESTER — Today and Saturday will be the calm before the storm.
"There's the potential for a significant snowfall accumulation" to occur across the Northern Shenandoah Valley with a winter storm expected on Sunday, said Brian LaSorsa, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's regional office in Sterling.
He and his fellow forecasters on Thursday were trying to determine exactly how much snow will fall.
"It's still a little too early to tell," LaSorsa said.
Some forecasts are anticipating 6-10 inches or more.
An area of low atmospheric pressure will strengthen off the Atlantic coast on Friday as an arctic cold front approaches from the north. The front will pass across the region Friday night, leaving behind cold air that is expected to keep temperatures below the freezing point of 32 degrees ahead of the storm's arrival. Meanwhile, a strong surface low pressure will develop, enabling wintry precipitation to start falling by late morning or early afternoon on Sunday, according to the weather service.
With plenty of cold air in place, the main type of precipitation should be snow. Yet depending on the exact tract of the second low, warmer air could work its way into the region, eventually leading to a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and ordinary rain, forecasters said.
Whether such a transition will occur, and when, is "one of the uncertainties," said LaSorsa.
"The area with the most unknowns seems to be areas between I-95 and I-81," read a forecast discussion on the weather service's website. Meteorologists don't yet know where the transition zone between all snow and a wintry mix will be.
Precipitation is expected to end on Monday. The overall chance of precipitation is 60-70%.
A high temperature in the upper 20s is forecast for Saturday followed by an overnight low temperature in the low teens. On Sunday, a high temperatures near 30 degrees and a low temperature in the low 20s is expected.
Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 30s on Monday.
One way or another, wintry weather is expected throughout Virginia on Sunday, causing potentially treacherous road conditions. The Virginia State Police is urging people not to travel during the storm. All available troopers will be on patrol and will respond as quickly as they can to crashes and disabled vehicles, said spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
