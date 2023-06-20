Winchester Royals first baseman Chandler Ballenger, middle infielder Jancarlos Colon and pitcher Garrett Gainey have each been selected by the Valley Baseball League to participate in the NACSB Prospect Games that will take place from June 26-28 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The VBL is one of eight leagues in the NACSB (National Alliance of College Summer Baseball) that will participate in the showcase. The VBL will play games on Monday and Tuesday, with Gainey slated to pitch on Monday.
The Florida Collegiate Summer League, the Sunbelt Baseball League, the Southern Collegiate Baseball League, the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League and the New York Collegiate Baseball League will also participate.
A Millbrook graduate, Ballenger was hitting .346 (18 of 52) with eight RBIs and five doubles in 13 games heading into Tuesday night. Colon was hitting .355 (20 of 64) with 13 runs and 10 RBIs and Gainey was 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings.
Paris 2024 Olympic headquarters searched
PARIS — French police searched the Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters on Tuesday as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games, according to prosecutors, the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics.
The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search was carried out at its headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis and it was cooperating with investigators. It defended what it called “stringent procedures” around several hundred contracts it has awarded for the Games.
Tuesday’s search and other related raids were linked to two preliminary investigations of the Paris Olympics, according to an official with the financial prosecutor’s office, who was not authorized to be publicly named according to office policy. One probe was opened in 2017 — the year Paris was picked by the International Olympic Committee as the 2024 host — and the other began last year.
Neither investigation had been made public until Tuesday.
The probe opened in 2017 is looking into suspected embezzlement of public funds and favoritism, and concerns about an unspecified contract reached by Paris organizers, the prosecutor’s office said.
The 2022 investigation followed an audit by the French Anti-corruption Agency. The prosecutor’s office said that case targets suspected conflict of interest and favoritism involving several contracts reached by the organizing committee and Solideo, the public body in charge of Olympic infrastructure.
Messi expected to make Inter Miami debut July 21
MIAMI — Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game, the team confirmed Tuesday.
Owner Jorge Mas told selected outlets on Monday that his club and Messi have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and a visa. The team confirmed certain details Tuesday to The Associated Press, including that Messi will be signing a contract through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026.
Messi's contract will be worth $50 million to $60 million per year, the team said Tuesday. He cannot sign until sometime in July, after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.
Messi, 35, announced on June 7 that he was joining Miami. The Argentinian great's first game in Fort Lauderdale would be against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.
MLB to stage Negro Leagues tribute game
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will stage a Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, 2024, between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.
The 10,800-seat stadium, opened in 1910, is the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S. and a National Historic Site. The stadium was home to the Birmingham Black Barons from 1924-60.
The game will honor Hall of Famer Willie Mays, a Birmingham native who began his professional career with the team in 1948.
MLB said Tuesday it is staging the game around the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas in 1865. There also will be a Double-A game at the ballpark between the Birmingham Barons and Montgomery Biscuits of the Southern League on June 18.
St. Louis will be the home team for the June 20 game, scheduled to start shortly after 7 p.m. EDT and to be televised nationally on Fox. Period uniforms will be used relating to the Negro Leagues history of San Francisco and St. Louis.
TCU eliminates Oral Roberts at CWS
OMAHA, Neb. — TCU used a four-run fifth inning to take control of the game and went on to beat Oral Roberts 6-1 in a College World Series elimination game Tuesday, ending the Golden Eagles' surprising postseason run.
The Horned Frogs (44-23) will play Florida next and would need to beat the No. 1 national seed Wednesday and again Thursday to reach the best-of-three finals.
TCU avenged Friday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Eagles and has won two straight to put itself in position to play for its bracket title.
It was a rough ending for ORU (52-14), the first No. 4 regional seed in 11 years to reach the CWS. The Eagles of the Summit League lost consecutive games for the first time since mid-March.
The Eagles were 2 of 16 with runners on base against TCU, and the game ended with the bases loaded when Matt Hogan struck out for the fifth time.
TCU's first two runs came without a swing of the bat. Brooks Fowler (9-2) walked in a run in the second inning, and Joshua Caravalho's balk brought in another in the fourth. The Frogs added four more in the fifth, with Anthony Silva's two-run single making it 6-0.
