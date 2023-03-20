STEPHENS CITY — Sherando captured the rematch of last year’s Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ tennis tournament final with a 6-3 triumph against Handley on Monday.
The Warriors (1-0) took four singles matches and a pair of doubles matches to secure the win over the Judges (1-1).
Singles winners: Sherando: No. 1 Michaela Koch 8-6; No. 3 Emmy Woolever 9-7; No. 4 Katie Freilich 8-4; No. 5 Gabriella Koch 9-7. Handley: No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-5; No. 6 Lindsay Pifer 8-1.
Doubles winners: Sherando: No. 1 Koch-Morgan Sutphin 8-1; No. 3 Woolever-Lia Gannon 8-3. Handley: No. 2 Meehan-Page Brubaker 8-2.
James Wood 5, Harrisonburg 4
HARRISONBURG — Deadlocked 3-3 after singles play; James Wood took two of three doubles matches to defeat Harrisonburg on Monday.
The Colonels improved to 2-0.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Bianca Linares 10-4; No. 3 Sydney Delawder 10-3; No. 4 Julia Taylor 10-7. Doubles: No. 1 Linares-Violet Quodala 11-10, 7-4 tiebreaker; No. 2 Delawder-Taylor 10-7.
Clarke County 8, Page County 1
NEW MARKET — Clarke County swept the singles in capturing its Bull Run District opener against Page County.
The Eagles improved to 1-1.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 1 Lily Hayton 8-4; No. 2 Kaylynn Chapman-Browne 8-6; No. 3 Ana Gonzalez 8-4; No. 4 Mary V. Simmons 8-1; No. 5 Isabella Concha 8-5; No. 6 Riley Duncan 8-4. Doubles: No. 2 Hayton-Simmons 8-1; No. 3 Cocha-Kylie Prazinko 8-1.
Boys’ tennis: Handley 9, Sherando 0
WINCHESTER — Handley opened Class 4 Northwestern District play with a shutout against Sherando on Monday.
The Judges improved to 1-1 on the season, while the Warriors dropped to 2-1.
Handley winners: Singles: No. 1 Nathan Thomas 8-1; No. 2 Ty Dickson 8-2; No. 3 Jack Boye 8-0; No. 4 Carter Bessette 8-5; No. 5 Geronimo Dib Ghys 8-5; No. 6 Matthew Bosshard 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Thomas-Bessette 8-4; No. 2 Dickson-Boye 8-0; No. 3 Bosshard-William Brubaker 8-2.
Baseball: Clarke County 12, Central 4
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings and went on to defeat Central in Bull Run District action on Monday.
The Eagles are 1-1 overall and in district play.
Clarke County leaders: Quenton Slusher 4.2 innings, 1 run (unearned), 1 hit, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts on mound, 2-4, double, RBI; Matthew Sipe 2-4, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Aiden Wagner 2-3, 3 RBIs; Camden McCarty 1-2, 3 RBIs; Hunter Norton 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 walks; Caden Fowler 1-3, 3 runs, RBI; Theodore Wood 2 runs.
Musselman 7, James Wood 2
BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — Musselman's Aiden Sites held James Wood to two hits and struck out nine over six innings in handing the Colonels their first loss of the season.
Eli Miller (triple) and Conor McGuire each had a hit for James Wood (2-1). With the score tied a 2-2, Musselman scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good.
Loudoun County 15, Sherando 2 (5)
LEESBURG — Loudoun County handed Sherando its first loss of the season in a romp on Monday.
The Captains (1-0) scored four runs in the first inning, six in the second and five in the third to take a 15-0 lead against the Warriors (3-1).
Sherando leaders: Dylan Frazier 1-2 (double), 2 RBIs; Tyler Strosnider 1-1; Brady Largent 1-2.
Warren County 15, Handley 5 (6)
WINCHESTER — Handled led 3-1 after two innings but Warren County erupted with six runs in the third inning, four in the fifth and and four in the sixth to win on Monday.
The Judges are 1-3.
Handley leaders: Lucas Mammano 2-2, RBI; Landen Lewis 2-3, RBI; Charlie Allen 1-4, RBI; Kaplan Ambrose, Dylon Moxley 2 runs each.
Softball: James Wood 12, Spring Mills 1 (5)
SPRING MILLS, W.Va. — Cadence Rieg allowed just one hit and struck out 10 over four scoreless innings as James Wood rolled to five-inning romp against Spring Mills on Monday.
The Colonels (3-0) scored four runs in the first inning and five in the second to take control.
James Wood leaders: Sadie Kittoe 2-2 (2 triples), 3 RBIs; Izzy Mckee 2-2 (double, triple), 3 RBI; Brynnen Williams 1-1 (triple), 2 runs; Georgia Carter 1-1 (double) 2 runs; Skyla Compton 2-4; Brooklyn Davis 1-2, 2 RBIs; Sophia Mezzatesta 1-1, RBI; Aliza Judd 1-2; Jenna Shull RBI single; Kayleigh Harden 1-2 (first varsity hit).
Loudoun County 4, Sherando 2
LEESBURG — Loudoun County scored all of its runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Sherando in a non-district game on Monday.
After the Captains recorded six hits in the first, the Warriors' Madalyn Cox came on in relief and walked the first batter she faced to load the bases. She ended the inning with a popout and finished the game with 5.1 shutout innings, three hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Sherando (2-3) scored twice in the sixth inning and got one runner on in the seventh.
Other Sherando leaders: Lilian Wray 2-3, run; Santanna Puller 1-3, RBI; Jaeda Long RBI.
Warren County 20, Handley 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Warren County scored 11 runs in the first inning and held Handley to two hits in a five-inning win on Monday.
The Judges are 1-3.
Handley leaders: Khadija Long, Mason Rinker 1-2 each.
Girls' soccer: Loudoun County 5, Sherando 1
LEESBURG — Loudoun County erased a 1-0 Sherando halftime lead by dominating the second half.
The Warriors dropped to 1-1.
Sherando leaders: Ella Sampsell goal; Sophia Straightiff assist; Rhys Neff 14 saves.
Boys' soccer: Loudoun Valley 2, James Wood 0
PURCELLVILLE — James Wood dropped to 1-3 with a non-district loss to Loudoun Valley on Monday.
Athletics: SU sweeps baseball, tennis honors
FOREST — Shenandoah University athletes swept ODAC Player of the Week accolades in baseball and tennis in honors announced by the league office on Monday.
In baseball, Kooper Anderson was named Player of the Week and Jacob Bell took Pitcher of the Week.
Anderson hit .480 and drove in a team high 10 runs over the Hornets’ five games last week. He had three doubles and a team-best two triples among his 12 hits.
Bell, now 2-0 with a 0.59 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30.1 innings, tossed nine shutout innings in a 2-1, 10-inning win over No. 2 Salisbury. The former James Wood High School standout allowed seven hits and walked one with two strikeouts.
In tennis, Jovan Cirkovic and Jahveesha Combs were named men’s and women’s Players of the Week, respectively.
Cirkovic, a Serbia native and a transfer from Shorter College, helped Shenandoah to four wins in four matches last week from his No. 1 singles and doubles positions. Cirkovic was 7-1 in his eight matches.
Combs, the women’s No. 1 singles player and one-half of the No. 1 doubles tandem, was also 7-1 last week as SU went 2-2.
Winchester Speedway: Hart takes first feature
WINCHESTER — Devin Hart won his first career feature race to highlight competition in three racing classes on Saturday at Winchester Speedway.
Starting third, Hart took advantage on Lap 1 when Rodney Walls and James Lichliter got high in Turn 2 and ducked inside to gain a lead he never would relinquish. Hart pulled out to a big lead before a pair of late race cautions forced restarts. Hart stayed in front on each restart and scored his breakthrough victory. Austin Stover, Walls, Tyler Hoy and Craig Parrill rounded out the Top 5.
In the 25-lap UMP Modified Division that opened the event, it was a two-man contest for the win between Michael Altobelli and Mitch Thomas. Altobelli grabbed the lead on the opening lap. After a caution on Lap 2, Altobelli opened a four-car lead on Thomas as the two separated themselves from the rest of the field. Altobelli and Thomas finished that way with Jimmy Jesmer Jr., Troy Johnson and Rick Hulson completing the Top 5.
In the SCDRA Division, Robbie Carroll got the lead on Lap 2 and held of hard-charging Josh Frantz to score the victory. Shawn Payne, Nick McDaniel and Chris Yob rounded out the Top 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.