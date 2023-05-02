So far, so good for Darrell Thompson in his minor league baseball career.
Heading into Tuesday night, the 29-year-old Sherando High School and Shenandoah University grad has only allowed one hit and has yet to allow an earned run in 11.1 innings for the Biloxi Shuckers, the Class AA affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers in Mississippi.
The left-handed relief pitcher has pitched in seven games and allowed just one unearned run and two walks while striking out 16 batters. Thompson is 1-0 with one save and a 0.26 WHIP. Opponents are hitting .030 against him.
The Shuckers started a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) on Tuesday. Biloxi is 12-9 and in first place in the South Division of the Southern League.
Anthony Simonelli (Millbrook High School and Virginia Tech) is also having a strong season with the Quad Cities River Bandits of Iowa. The River Bandits are the High-A affiliate of Kansas City Royals.
Heading into Tuesday, the right-handed reliever Simonelli, 24, had pitched in five games and has a 1.69 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings.
The River Bandits are 9-12 and in fifth place in the West Division of the Midwest League. They started a six-game series with Great Lakes (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Tuesday.
Fellow Millbrook graduate Trey Braithwaite, a 25-year-old right-handed relief pitcher who finished his collegiate career with West Virginia, is on the injured list after having Tommy John surgery on April 7. Braithwaite had a 2-0 record with a 1.13 ERA in five appearances with two Cincinnati Reds Minor League teams last year, striking out seven batters in eight innings. He finished the year with the Class A Daytona team.
