MILLWOOD — October's arrival brings with it the return of a popular event to this rural Clarke County village.
Art at the Mill, a twice-yearly art show sponsored by the Clarke County Historical Association (CCHA), will open Saturday and run through Oct. 16 at the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill.
More than 1,100 original artworks will be on display for immediate sale. All are by regional artists who've used a wide range of media. Most are oil paintings, but the assortment includes other types of paintings, mixed-media creations, sculptures, fine woodworkings and pottery.
"It really is a nice mix" of artistry, said CCHA Executive Director Nathan Stalvey.
A total of 280 artists are participating this time around, up from 274 during the spring show. Usually, spring exhibitions draw more artists than those during the autumn, Stalvey mentioned.
Exhibitors will include new artists to the show. Stalvey didn't immediately recall how many are new.
General admission is $5 adults and $3 for seniors. Children ages 12 and under are admitted for free.
While artists receive most of the proceeds from their works being sold, a portion goes to the historical association.
“Art at the Mill is CCHA's primary fundraiser,” Stalvey noted. The organization uses its share of the proceeds toward maintaining its museum and archives in Berryville, preserving and operating the restored 18th-century mill, supporting projects delving into local history and funding an annual art scholarship for a Clarke County High School student.
The mill is located at 15 Tannery Lane in Millwood, about 13 miles southeast of Winchester, a mile north of U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway).
Art at the Mill has become one of region's premiere art exhibitions since it was established in 1990. Stalvey believes that's largely through people telling others about the event as well as its unique setting.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Burwell-Morgan Mill is one of the nation's oldest and most original grist mills that continues operating.
The mill was established in 1782, shortly after the American Revolution. One of its most distinctive features is its large interior waterwheel.
In yesteryear, the mill was one of the Northern Shenandoah Valley's main economic engines. Today, it still grinds grains into flour, but only on a limited demonstration basis.
The CCHA has held the mill in trust for Clarke County residents since 1964, Stalvey said.
A clear, fast-moving stream entices Millwood visitors to pause a while and perhaps share a meal together. Picnic tables are nearby.
Prepared meals are available across Millwood Road at Locke's Store, a unique country store featuring locally produced and gourmet foods.
Numerous other attractions — including wineries, antique shops and the Virginia State Arboretum — are within just a few miles of the mill.
"All of us," Stalvey said, referring to businesses and attractions alike, "do a good job of making Millwood a place to stop, not just pass through, and spend the day."
