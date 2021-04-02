TOP: Melissa Foster of Monroe County, West Virginia, installs an exhibit of her oil paintings at the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville on Wednesday. More than 30 of Foster’s paintings will be shown through April. The exhibit can be seen from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. Contact the Barns at 540-955-2004 or info@borh.org. The Barns are located at 95 Chalmers Court in Berryville.
TOP: Melissa Foster of Monroe County, West Virginia, installs an exhibit of her oil paintings at the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville on Wednesday. More than 30 of Foster’s paintings will be shown through April. The exhibit can be seen from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. Contact the Barns at 540-955-2004 or info@borh.org. The Barns are located at 95 Chalmers Court in Berryville. LEFT: “An Unkindness” is an oil painting by Melissa Foster featuring ravens, part of her exhibit at the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville. BELOW: Artist Melissa Foster hangs her oil painting titled “Cow Over the Moon” at the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville, where her work will be on display through April.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Artist Melissa Foster hangs her oil painting titled "Cow Over the Moon" at the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville, where her work will be on display through April.
