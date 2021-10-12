BOYCE — An eyesore in the Boyce Crossing subdivision finally is gone, according to town Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke.
But as some property maintenance code violations disappear, others emerge or remain. If people don't start taking the town's efforts to enforce the code seriously, stricter penalties may have to be imposed, said interim Mayor Dennis Hall.
Several times during Boyce Town Council meetings, Clarke mentioned that a site in Boyce Crossing owned by the homeowners association was overgrown and a silt barrier had fallen over. Nothing was being done to the correct the problems, he said, despite the HOA president's attempts to persuade the property management company.
The town sent a warning letter to the company, which Clarke identified as Coventry Group Community Management Inc. Since the letter was sent, Coventry has cleared brush, removed the silt barrier and made other appearance improvements, he said.
"It looks a lot better," he recently told the council.
Elsewhere in the town of roughly 600 residents, another eyesore in front of a home finally was eliminated.
On Aug. 30, Clarke told the homeowner that the town's garbage contractor won't collect an old helium tank and tube-type television sitting at the curb. After the homeowner didn't remove them, he issued her a warning letter, he said.
The items have since been removed, he added.
However, the number of vehicles in violation of the code has tripled. Clarke told the council that during the past month, he counted 19 vehicles with expired license tags, invalid state inspection stickers or no tags and/or stickers. That was up from six in September, he said, mentioning that two of those vehicles have since been tagged, removed or covered.
Fifteen of the current "inoperable vehicles" are at a local repair business, Clarke said.
"Some of them seem to have been there an awful long time," he said.
The vehicles are in addition to approximately 10 others being serviced, and which rotate in and out, at any given time, said Clarke.
Along with trying to get the business owner to correct the violations, he and the state Department of Motor Vehicles are working to identify the 15 vehicles' owners, he said.
Meanwhile, a homeowner continues to store a large number of 55-gallon drums in his backyard.
Clarke estimated that 20-25 of the containers have been removed since he first notified the homeowner that such storage isn't allowed at homes.
"He informed me that he stores material for work and needs some of the drums," Clarke said. "I told him that if he would construct a screen so the remaining drums are not visible to the public view, that would be acceptable."
The owner agreed to put up a screen but so far hasn't, he said.
A problem in enforcing the code, Clarke said, is that some of its wording seems vague. It eventually may need to be rewritten, he indicated.
Still, if people won't obey the code, stiffer penalties for violations may be needed, he said.
Council members previously told Clarke to get a little tougher with violators.
Hall and Councilman Floyd Hudson said, though, they favor continuing to try to convince people to correct violations as gently as possible.
Clarke said he'll continue "sending out strongly-worded letters."
"You're doing everything you can to deal with it (violations) the right way," Hall told him.
The council "doesn't want to be heavy-handed," Hudson said. "That's not our goal."
"I'd rather for us to do it (enforce the code) neighborly as much as possible," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.