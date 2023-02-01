Charlotte Hornets (15-37, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference)
Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to stop its three-game road skid when the Hornets take on Chicago.
The Bulls are 19-15 in conference play. Chicago is seventh in the league with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 9.0.
The Hornets have gone 8-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 10-23 record against teams above .500.
The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 111-96 on Jan. 27, with Terry Rozier scoring 28 points in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 23.7 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.3 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.
Rozier averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc. LaMelo Ball is shooting 38.0% and averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.
Hornets: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.
INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).
Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Cody Martin: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
