Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates with defenseman Moritz Seider (53) and left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Nov. 7, 2021, in Detroit. The Red Wings have faded from relevance in the NHL due to a lack of elite talent. Help appears to be on the way. Reigning rookie of the year Moritz Seider, a savvy and skilled defenseman, and forward Lucas Raymond, coming off a 57-point debut season, provide the once-proud franchise with legitimate sources of optimism.