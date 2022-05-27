WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of trying to force a 15-year-old girl to perform fellatio.
The girl reported the allegations to police on Tuesday, according to a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office criminal complaint. She said it happened within the last two weeks, but couldn’t remember the date.
The girl told police she was at a county home with suspect Jason Scott Kidwell, who she said exposed himself to her and then grabbed her by the head to try to get her to perform oral sex. “She said she was able to break free and get away,” Tanner wrote.
Kidwell, 40, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Friday and is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 11 a.m. on Oct. 3.
