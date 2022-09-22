Autumn art

Kayla Wilhite of Winchester, also known as The Barefoot Painter, creates an autumn scene using acrylic paint that includes sunflowers and scarecrows on the front window of Thinker Toys on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester Tuesday. Wilhite has painted a new scene for each season on the window for the past three years. Today is the first day of fall.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

