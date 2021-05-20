Brood X cicadas began emerging in large numbers on Wednesday in the Winchester area after spending the last 17 years underground. This cicada is shown emerging from its nymphal skin while clinging to a magnolia tree near Handley Avenue. Brood X is emerging in Washington, D.C., and parts of 15 states including Virginia. Some people love Brood X so much they’re taking cicada-cations. See a story on Page B4.