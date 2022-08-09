BERRYVILLE — Anyone interested in automobile history should enjoy a new exhibit at the Barns of Rose Hill.
“Automobilia!” kicks off with an opening reception at 5 p.m. Thursday. The exhibit showcases automobile parts, tools, signs, gas pumps and other fascinating objects amassed by the Thompson family — owner/operators of White Post Restorations — during the past 60 years.
Founded by Bill Thompson in 1940 as a two-man repair shop for farm machinery and local cars, White Post Restorations has grown into an internationally-renowned automobile restoration business. It’s located in the village of White Post in Clarke County.
During the reception, Ellen Austin will speak at 6 p.m. about her participation in the Great Race, a road rally for antique and vintage vehicles that runs from Rhode Island to North Dakota. Austin and her husband, Steve, completed the 2,300-mile race in their 1977 Chevrolet Chevelle.
Classic car owners are invited to show off their rides during the reception. Parking will be available in the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center lot on Chalmers Court, next to the Barns.
White Post Restorations will have their 1931 Model A truck onsite, weather permitting.
The Barns of Rose Hill is a nonprofit performing arts and community center housed in two dairy barns dating to the early 20th century. The barns underwent restoration in 2011.
“Automobilia!” will be on display through Sept. 24.
The Barns is open from noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information about “Automobilia!” or other programs at The Barns, call 540-955-2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.