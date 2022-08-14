BERRYVILLE —
BERRYVILLE — There's a bear inside the Barns of Rose Hill, but visitors don't need to be afraid of it.
Its name is "Happy Bear," and it's friendly to people — especially those interested in automotive history.
Dating to around the 1940s, the yellow bear was a symbol of Bear Manufacturing, a company that produced wheel alignment equipment for repair shops and trained mechanics to use it. The shops used the bear in advertising and outdoor signs, according to commercial history websites.
The sign on display at the Barns is part of the "Automobilia" exhibit continuing until Sept. 24. The exhibit showcases signs, tools, gas pumps and other objects from yesteryear used by the automobile and automotive parts industries.
Those items belong to the Thompson family that owns and operates White Post Restorations, an internationally known collector car refurbishment business in Clarke County. Established by the late Bill Thompson in 1940, the firm is in its fourth generation of family ownership.
The late Billy Thompson II obtained many of the items at car shows and similar functions over the years, said Billy Thompson IV, his grandson and a current co-owner of the business.
"He was quite a character," his grandson recalled. "It's amazing all that he was able to accomplish" with the business.
Remember old-fashioned gas pumps topped with glass globes that lit up? There are a few of those globes on display, alongside gasoline and oil company signs.
Some of the signage denotes well-known companies such as Shell, Texaco and Marathon. But does anyone remember DX, Ashland or Zephyr gasoline? What about Olixir motor oil or Federal tires?
Over the years, smaller companies either merged with, or were bought out by, larger ones and their brand names disappeared, Thompson said.
"It's kind of a shame," he said. "It's just part of an era that's passed, a memory of how it used to be in a slower-paced world."
A little more than a decade ago, General Motors eliminated its Pontiac brand, which had existed since the 1920s. Many people today remember the company's most recent arrow-shaped emblem. Yet a large sign amid the Barns exhibit displays a Native American image.
Pontiac was the war chief of the Ottawa Tribe that occupied the area around Pontiac, Michigan — where the cars were manufactured — before Europeans settled it. However, the company's use of Native American imagery and names for its vehicles apparently never generated controversy while the brand existed, history websites show.
Other items on display include various types of antique automobile parts and vehicle replicas.
"It's nice to see all this stuff cleaned up," Thompson joked, "not just sitting in a dusty (repair) shop."
"Automobilia" officially opened Thursday evening with a reception at the Barns, a nonprofit performing arts and community center on Chalmers Court in Berryville.
Pete Engel, a former president of the White Post Village Association, said many "antique automobile aficionados" live in the Northern Shenandoah Valley area.
"It's time we recognize their accomplishments" in preserving classic vehicles and automotive industry history, said Engel.
The exhibit will be valuable along that line, he indicated.
During the reception, Ellen Austin of Purcellville discussed her and her husband's participation in the 2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race, held in June. The race covered roughly 2,400 miles along public highways between Warwick, Rhode Island, and Fargo, North Dakota.
The Great Race isn't one in which the first vehicle to get to the finish line wins. Rather, it's an event in which owners of vintage collector cars test their navigation skills and their vehicles' endurance in traveling a long distance, its website shows.
"It's a precision road run," Austin said, with timed legs over nine days. If contestants arrive at a location either too early or too late, points are deducted from their scores, she said.
Ellen and Steve Austin participated in the race in a 1977 Chevrolet Chevelle. They finished about midway in a pack of about 120 vehicles, she said.
