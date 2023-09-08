BERRYVILLE — Barns of Rose Hill visitors may suddenly feel like they’ve left the real world and entered a fairy tale realm.
In essence, they will have via a new exhibit.
“The Golden Age of Illustrated Fairy Tales” will open during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and continue through Oct. 28. The traveling exhibition features more than 100 hooked rugs with designs based on classic fairy tale illustrations from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
It’s the brainchild of Robin Rennie and Melissa Pattacini, two McGown Certified Teachers in the craft of rug-hooking.
Rennie, author of “Hooking Fairy Tales: Extraordinary Rugs Inspired by the Golden Age of Illustration,” initiated a challenge for other fiber artists after she rediscovered a book of fairy tale illustrations from her childhood. Pattacini, owner of Honey Bee Hive Rug Hooking Patterns and Supplies in Manchester, Connecticut, then adapted an assortment of the illustrations into a collection of rug-hooking patterns.
Those patterns then were distributed among members of the National Guild of Pearl K. McGown Rug Hookers, who are regarded as some of the nation’s finest fiber artists, according to Martha Reynolds, the Barns’ marketing and outreach coordinator.
With all their specialized training and experience, “they’re effectively professionals in the fiber arts world,” Reynolds said.
The rules were simple: Rugs had to be based on fairy tales from the Golden Age of Illustration, and the pattern image couldn’t be altered from the original.
Guild members created a variety of rugs based on well-known tales of heroism, adventure and romance. Reynolds said Barns visitors will be astonished at what they see.
Having spent a week setting up the exhibit, Reynolds said the rugs “just really ignite this sense of childlike wonder.”
For an adult, she said, “it’s so fun just to walk in and feel like a kid again,” she said.
People of all ages will enjoy the exhibit, Reynolds said.
Rennie and Pattacini are slated to be at Saturday’s reception to speak about their project.
Visitors can view the rug exhibit during the Barns’ regular operating hours from noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday as well as during special events.
In addition to the reception, several programs related to the exhibit are planned.
Kathy Donovan of Checkmate Farm will lead a three-day Oxford Punch Needle Rug-Hooking Class from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Students will learn to hook a scene from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” following a pattern designed by Breezy Ridge Rugs.
Retired teacher and librarian Sally Holliday will lead a Fairy Tale Story Hour from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 1. She will read six or seven stories, including “Hansel and Gretel” and “Jack and the Beanstalk.” Students from the Vostrikov Academy of Ballet in Winchester will wear costumes, and children attending are encouraged to dress as their favorite fairy tale characters.
From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28, the last day of the exhibit, area fiber artists are invited to the Barns for a day of fairy tale rug-hooking. They will be able to buy products from vendors include Honey-Bee Hive, Wooly Dye Works and Checkmate Farm.
Information on how to register for those programs is online at www.barnsofrosehill.org/community-education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.