Austin Thrane (left) and Sonny Preston of Stephens City bathe their 2-year-old Saint Bernard, Groot, at the 4 Paws Pet Wash that is part of the car wash on Aylor Road near Stephens City on Tuesday. Austin and Sonny said it was too cold to bathe Groot outside on Tuesday and that Groot is too big for their bathtub.
